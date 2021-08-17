WINNIPEG -- One new death related to COVID-19 was recorded on Tuesday, bringing Manitoba's death toll to 1,188.

The province also recorded 24 new cases, pushing the total to 58,071.

Manitoba currently has a five-day test positivity rate of 1.8 per cent and 565 active cases

There are 67 Manitobans in hospital due to COVID-19. Of those cases, 17 are active, three of which are in the ICU.

There are 13 intensive care COVID patients.

On Monday, the province completed 1,183 COVID-19 tests, meaning 899,058 have been performed since February 2020.

On the variant of concern front, there have 16,940 variant cases, and 339 of 565 active cases are variants.

There have been 191 deaths linked to variants of concern.

Manitoba has had 8,517 unspecified cases, 7,204 Alpha cases, 857 Delta cases, 73 Beta cases, 240 Gamma cases, and five Delta Plus cases, two of which are new.