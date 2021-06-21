WINNIPEG -- One new COVID-19 death was announced in Manitoba on Monday, bringing the total to 1,125 since the start of the pandemic.

The death was a woman in her 80s from Winnipeg and was part of the outbreak at Seven Oaks General Hospital 3U4-7. Her death is linked to the Alpha variant, first reported in the United Kingdom.

Health officials also announced 74 new cases of COVID-19, pushing Manitoba's total to 55,405.

It’s the lowest daily case number since April 14, when 86 COVID-19 cases were reported.

The five-day test positivity rate in the province is eight per cent and 6.9 per cent in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg’s test positivity rate is the lowest since April 23, when it was 6.8 per cent.

The new cases include 50 in Winnipeg, 15 in the Southern Health Region, and three cases each in the Interlake-Eastern Health Region, Northern Health Region and Prairie Mountain Health Region.

Manitoba currently has 2,075 active cases and 52,205 people have recovered.

There are 141 Manitobans in hospital in the province with active COVID-19, including 37 in intensive care.

Another 90 people are in hospital but no longer infectious, but still require care, including 21 people in ICU.

There are also another 15 Manitobans in intensive care units outside of the province, 14 in Ontario and one in Alberta.

No new patients were transported out of Manitoba.

On Sunday, 1,568 tests were completed, bringing the total to 816,536 since February 2020.