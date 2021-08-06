WINNIPEG -- What has arguably been one of the biggest moments in the Olympics so far for Canada is the women's soccer team winning gold Friday morning against Sweden.

Here in Manitoba, the hometown product Desiree Scott is being celebrated.

Scott now has three medals to her name—two bronze and the newly acquired gold.

She used to play soccer at the University of Manitoba with the Bisons and the school is beyond excited to see her succeed.

"It's an incredible achievement," said Gene Muller, who is the director of athletics and recreation at the U of M.

"I think to have someone who was at the U of M, someone who is a Winnipegger, reach the summit of world sport is incredible."

Muller said it was amazing to see Scott and the rest of the team win the gold medal match, but he noted what is even more amazing is Scott has been able to win three Olympic medals.

"I don't think we even realize what an achievement that is. To win three consecutive medals in team sports at the Olympics, it is almost unheard of. I think in the end, she will go down as one of the legends of the sport."

He said there is a lot of pride throughout the school right now and her success shows current athletes what is possible.

Muller added that when Scott comes back to Winnipeg, she always helps out with the soccer team and helps in the community. He says she can be an example for everyone.

"An example to young players coming up, an example to young women, an example to young soccer players, an example to Winnipeggers,” he said. “We're just delighted.”

Scott played at the U of M for five seasons between 2005 and 2009. She was the Bison Sports Female Athlete of the Year in 2009-10 and received the Distinguished Alumni Award for Outstanding Young Alumni from the school in 2017.

She also because the first Bison to be inducted into the Canada West Hall of Fame in 2019.