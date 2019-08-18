One person was airlifted to hospital following a serious crash at the intersection of Highway 59 and CIL Road near Selkrik, Man. Sunday.

The RCMP said around 11 a.m. officers responded to a crash between a pick-up truck towing a boat and a car.

Mounties believe the truck had crossed the southbound lanes of the highway to the median and was crossing the northbound lanes, attempting to reach Cil Road, when it was hit by a car travelling north on the highway.

Police said it appears the truck did not yield or stop for oncoming traffic when it attempted to cross the northbound lanes.

“The driver, a 48-year-old male, was ticketed under the Highway Traffic Act for Failing to yield the right of way when entering a highway,” said an RCMP spokesperson, in an email to CTV news.

A STARS air ambulance was sent to Selkirk.

STAR 7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Selkirk, MB area. — STARS Ambulance (@STARSambulance) August 18, 2019

STARS said an adult was transported to Winnipeg’s Health Sciences Centre from the crash.

Police said three people were in the other car at the time of the crash but could not confirm the extent of their injuries.

The driver of the truck along with two boys, aged 10 and 9, who were in the truck, were assessed by EMS on scene but did not have any injuries.