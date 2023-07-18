One person airlifted to hospital from Manitoba prison

One person has been airlifted to the hospital following an incident at a Manitoba prison on Monday that prompted a heavy emergency crew response.

The incident took place on Monday evening at the Stony Mountain Institution, with STARS Air Ambulance, RCMP officers, and ambulances responding to the scene.

CTV News Winnipeg has learned that two air ambulances were dispatched to the prison just after 6:30 p.m. STARS Air Ambulance said one person was airlifted to the Health Sciences Centre in serious condition shortly.

Correctional Service Canada confirmed an incident at the facility, but would not provide further details. The Manitoba RCMP said it will share more information on Tuesday morning.

Mounties said there is no threat to public safety.

This is a developing story. More details to come.