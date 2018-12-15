

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service found one person and one dog dead during a house fire in The Maples on Saturday morning.

Crews responded to a report of a blaze on Martell Crescent around 10:30 a.m. Reports also indicated there was someone trapped inside the house.

Fire officials said upon arrival the fire was out of control and there were flames coming out of the basement windows.

When crews searched the house they found one person and one dog that died.

The fire is being investigated.