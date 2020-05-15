WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police have made an arrest after a domestic homicide in the William Whyte area Friday.

According to police, around 11:40 a.m., emergency personnel responded to a report of an injured woman in a multi-family home in the 300 block of Redwood Avenue.

Upon arrival, the injured woman was taken to hospital in critical condition where she was pronounced dead. A man was taken into custody.

The victim was identified as Marie Morin, a 46-year-old woman from Winnipeg.

Police believe that Morin had been socializing with the suspect at his residence when she was assaulted. Morin suffered a significant laceration, and police say the homicide is considered domestic in nature.

Brandon Carl Starnyski, a 45-year-old from Winnipeg, has been charged with second degree murder and failing to comply with a probation order.

He was detained in custody. No charges have been proven in court.