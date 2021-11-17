One person arrested, warrant out for second suspect in random attack on dog walker: police

WINNIPEG -

Winnipeg police have a person in custody and are asking for the public's help in finding a second suspect involved with attacking a man walking his dog in September.

Back on Sept. 7, police were called to Burrows Avenue and Charles Street for reports of a serious assault.

Police determined a man in his 70s was walking his dog when a woman starting yelling at him. While this was happening the man was attack by two men with a knife that came from across the street.

After the suspects left, the man was able to make it home and call police.

He was taken to hospital in unstable condition and sustained life-altering injuries.

Police continued to investigate the incident and on Nov. 14, police arrested 20-year-old Jade Noelle Brown.

She has been charged with aggravated assault and remains in custody.

The charges against Brown have not been proven in court.

Police also have a warrant out for a second person believed to involved in the attack.

Investigators are looking for 20-year-old Cordell Lionel Thomas.

If anyone knows where he is, they are being told to not approach him and to call 911, the Major Crime Unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.