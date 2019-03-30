Featured
One person critical after small plane crash in northwestern Ontario
(Credit: Google Maps)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, March 30, 2019 5:11PM CST
KENORA, Ont. -- An air ambulance was needed Saturday after a small plane crash in remote northwestern Ontario.
A spokesman for Ornge tells The Canadian Press a critically injured person was medevacked from near Snowshoe Lake on the Manitoba border.
The person was taken to hospital in Kenora.
The spokesman says the call came in about 3 p.m.
Provincial police could not be reached and further details were not immediately known.