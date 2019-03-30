

The Canadian Press





KENORA, Ont. -- An air ambulance was needed Saturday after a small plane crash in remote northwestern Ontario.

A spokesman for Ornge tells The Canadian Press a critically injured person was medevacked from near Snowshoe Lake on the Manitoba border.

The person was taken to hospital in Kenora.

The spokesman says the call came in about 3 p.m.

Provincial police could not be reached and further details were not immediately known.