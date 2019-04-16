

CTV Winnipeg





One person is dead after a fight broke out Monday night at the Ramallah Café in the 300 block of Pembina Highway.

Police were called to the scene just after 11 p.m. following a report that two males were stabbed.

At the lounge, police found two males who were seriously hurt.

One male was taken to hospital in critical condition and has since died, the other is still in hospital in unstable condition.

CTV News observed broken glass from a glass door at the entrance of the café.

The homicide unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers.

“The investigation is going on and all we can say at this time is that we’ll be closed until the investigation is complete which can take a few days," Ramallah Café management told CTV Winnipeg in an online message.