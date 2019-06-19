

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police announced Thursday one person is dead following a crash on Dalhousie Drive.

On Wednesday, police said three children were taken to hospital after the collision.

It happened at around 1:40 p.m. Wednesday and involved two vehicles, police said.

At the scene, a van with front-end damage could be seen with its back end on the boulevard.

Two of the children were taken to hospital in stable condition, police said, while the third was in critical condition after the crash.

Dalhousie Drive was closed between Pembina Highway and Rochester and Baylor Avenues Wednesday night but has since reopened.

More to come.