One person has died, and another was taken to hospital in critical condition following a fire in Winnipeg’s St. John’s neighbourhood in the North End.

Around 6:55 a.m. on Tuesday, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to a bungalow in the 400 block of Boyd Avenue following reports of a fire.

The home was engulfed in heavy flames and smoke, and fire crews found two people inside. One was declared dead at the scene and the other was taken to hospital.

Two cats also died in the blaze.

Following an offensive attack by firefighters, the fire was declared under control at 7:56 a.m.

The home suffered serious fire, smoke and water damage, but there are no damage estimates available at this time.

According to a City of Winnipeg news release, it is unknown if the home had working smoke alarms.

The fire is being investigated.