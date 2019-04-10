

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service confirmed one person died in a townhouse condominium complex early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Dovercourt Drive just before 2 a.m. Tuesday where they saw smoke coming out of one unit.

Neighbours told the crews a person might still be inside the unit, so firefighters went in and were able to find them.

The person was brought to hospitalby ambulance in critical condition, but they were later declared dead. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was under control by about 2:30 a.m.

The unit suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage. The neighbouring unit wasn’t damaged, but ocupants were relocted for the night and the electricity was turned off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service confirmed one person died in a townhouse condominium complex early Wednesday morning.

Firefighters were called to the 700 block of Dovercourt Drive just before 2 a.m. Tuesday where they saw smoke coming out of one unit.

Neighbours told the crews a person might still be inside the unit, so firefighters went in and were able to find them.

The person was brought to hospital by ambulance in critical condition, but they were later declared dead. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was under control by about 2:30 a.m.

The unit suffered significant fire, smoke and water damage. The neighbouring unit wasn’t damaged, but ocupants were relocted for the night and the electricity was turned off.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.