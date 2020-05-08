WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital on Thursday night following a fire at a downtown Winnipeg apartment building.

Winnipeg firefighters were called to the incident at an 18-storey building in the 400 block of Edmonton street at 11:10 p.m. According to a news release from the City of Winnipeg, due to the possibility of a large number of people in the building, a second alarm was called, increasing the amount of apparatus and crew members that came to the scene.

Once crews got to the building, they found smoke coming from the structure and attacked from the inside. The fire was under control by 11:41 p.m.

The city notes that some residents got out of the building before fire crews arrived, and a Winnipeg Transit bus was brought in to provide shelter.

The residents who stayed inside their apartment suites were told to shelter-in-place, while firefighter extinguished the fire and ventilated smoke.

One person, who was assessed by paramedics, was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates at this time.