WINNIPEG -- One person is in critical condition after an apartment fire Sunday morning.

According to Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, emergency crews were called to a fire in a three-storey apartment on Moncton Avenue at 6:33 a.m.

WFPS said when crews arrived, they encountered heavy smoke coming from the unit where the fire started and launched an offensive attack. The fire was declared under control at 7:04 a.m.

While searching the building WFPS said a person was found and taken to hospital in critical condition.

WFPS also said a cat and a dog were found dead in the apartment.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.