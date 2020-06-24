WINNIPEG -- Firefighters in Winnipeg were called to two separate apartment fires within less than half-an-hour Wednesday night, one of which left a person in critical condition.

The City of Winnipeg said crews were called at 7:00 p.m. to a fire in an apartment building in the 300-block of Cumberland Avenue. Smoke was coming from the building when firefighters arrived, and it was evacuated as a precaution.

No one was injured. The fire was declared to be under control at 7:32 p.m. The cause was under investigation Wednesday night and no damage estimate was available.

Meantime at 7:22 p.m., firefighters were called to another apartment building in the 200 block of Goulet Street. Once again, smoke was coming from the building as they arrived. One person was transported to hospital condition. No other injuries were reported.

The city said early indications show the fire was accidental, caused by unattended cooking.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service has some tips to keep everyone safe: