Featured
One person in hospital after being rescued from the Red River
One person is in hospital after they were rescued after being swept away in the Red River. File image.
CTV Winnipeg
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:31AM CST
Last Updated Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:33AM CST
One person is in hospital after they were rescued from being swept away in the Red River.
Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a call and found a person about 8 metres from shore.
The rescue was launched and just after 5:20, the person was brought to shore.
The person was taken to hospital in unstable condition.
It’s not known how long they were in in the water or how they came to be in the water.
Winnipeggers are reminded that all waterways and ponds in the city are not safe. Ice is thin and dangerous.
Parents and teachers are being asked to talk to children about ice and water safety.