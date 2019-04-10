

CTV Winnipeg





One person is in hospital after they were rescued from being swept away in the Red River.

Just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a call and found a person about 8 metres from shore.

The rescue was launched and just after 5:20, the person was brought to shore.

The person was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

It’s not known how long they were in in the water or how they came to be in the water.

Winnipeggers are reminded that all waterways and ponds in the city are not safe. Ice is thin and dangerous.

Parents and teachers are being asked to talk to children about ice and water safety.