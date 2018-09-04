

Renée Rodgers, CTV News





One person was transported to hospital in critical condition after a cyclist collided with a semi-truck in Winnipeg Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to the crash on Lagimodière at Bishop Grandin Boulevard just before 5:30 p.m.

Part of the intersection was blocked off well into the night so police could investigate.

A bicycle could be seen lying on the ground as well as clothing, pylons and evidence markers.

There was no word Tuesday night on when the intersection would reopen.