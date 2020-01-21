WINNIPEG -- One person is in hospital in stable condition after a house fire in Elmwood.

The city said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were called to a home in the 500 block of Chalmers Avenue around 4:41 p.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived, crews found the house in flames. The fire was under control shortly after 5 p.m.

The city said everyone was able to self-evacuate before crews arrived. One person was taken to hospital. Crews also rescued the cats and dogs from the home and reunited them with their owners.

While there are no damage estimates available, the city said the home was damaged by fire, smoke and water.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.