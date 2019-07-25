

Rachel Bergen , CTV News Winnipeg





One person is in hospital after two cars collided on southbound Lagimodiere Boulevard at Cottonwood Road Thursday morning.

Winnipeg police and first responders were called to the scene at about 8:30 a.m.

Police said traffic is being diverted off Lagimodiere Boulevard onto Cottonwood Road, and officers are remaining on scene to direct traffic.

One person was taken to hospital in unstable condition.