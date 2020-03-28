WINNIPEG -- One person is in hospital following a single vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Winnipeg police said emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Hargrave Street around 7:40 a.m.

Several emergency vehicles could be seen in the area including fire trucks and an ambulance.

The vehicle was seen on its side and several light standards were laying on the ground and other debris was scattered on the road.

Police had Hargrave Street blocked off at Portage Avenue.

Police said there isn't any information on the condition of the person in hospital.