WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was kept busy with three house fires in the city beginning Sunday night.

On Sunday at 8:40 p.m., firefighters responded to reports of a fire in a three-storey apartment building in the 2200 block of Portage Avenue.

When firefighters arrived, smoke was seen in the building, and they found out there was a fire in one of the suites that the occupant had mostly extinguished. Crews worked to put out hotspots and ventilated smoke from the building.

No injuries were reported.

Firefighters said the cause of the fire was accidental due to unattended cooking.

Several hours later, firefighters were called to a fire in a vacant home in the 500 block of Redwood Avenue.

Crews arrived at 1:10 a.m., and had the fire under control at 1:56 a.m.

No occupants were found in the home, and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available.

Firefighters were also called to a fire in a single-family bungalow in the 700 block of Beach Avenue at 6:49 a.m.

Heavy smoke was seen coming from the house when crews arrived, and the fire was declared under control at 7:35 a.m.

The lone person in the home evacuated before firefighters arrived, and was assessed by paramedics on the scene. They were taken to hospital in critical condition.

One dog was found dead in the home.

The cause of the fire is being investigated. No damage estimates are available.