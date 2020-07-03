Advertisement
One person in life-threatening condition following crash near Letellier Man.
Published Friday, July 3, 2020 5:26PM CST
(File image)
WINNIPEG -- One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash between a semi and a vehicle.
RCMP told CTV News in an email that the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 75 at Road 8N, which is near the town of Letellier Man., around 4:20 p.m.
RCMP said the northbound lane is closed and traffic is being rerouted.
STARS tweeted that they responded to the crash.
Officers remain on scene.