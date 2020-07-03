WINNIPEG -- One person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following a crash between a semi and a vehicle.

RCMP told CTV News in an email that the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 75 at Road 8N, which is near the town of Letellier Man., around 4:20 p.m.

RCMP said the northbound lane is closed and traffic is being rerouted.

STARS tweeted that they responded to the crash.

STAR 7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Letellier, MB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) July 3, 2020

Officers remain on scene.