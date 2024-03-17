One person in unstable condition after Young Street apartment fire

One person was taken to the hospital in unstable condition Saturday afternoon after an apartment fire in the 200 block of Winnipeg’s Young Street.

Crews were called to the scene just after 4 p.m. to battle the blaze in the three-storey building. When they arrived, the city said they found smoke coming from the structure and launched a fire attack from inside.

The fire was declared under control at 4:29 p.m.

Those who live in the building self-evacuated before Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews arrived. A Winnipeg Transit bus was deployed to provide shelter.

The city said the building sustained fire, smoke and water damage.

The blaze is under investigation.