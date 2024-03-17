One person in unstable condition after Young Street apartment fire
One person was taken to the hospital in unstable condition Saturday afternoon after an apartment fire in the 200 block of Winnipeg’s Young Street.
Crews were called to the scene just after 4 p.m. to battle the blaze in the three-storey building. When they arrived, the city said they found smoke coming from the structure and launched a fire attack from inside.
The fire was declared under control at 4:29 p.m.
Those who live in the building self-evacuated before Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews arrived. A Winnipeg Transit bus was deployed to provide shelter.
The city said the building sustained fire, smoke and water damage.
The blaze is under investigation.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'An unbelievable father': Mark Mulroney reflects on father's legacy, says he 'always made us feel special'
Seeing flags across the country flying at half mast to honour the life and legacy of former prime minister Brian Mulroney has been 'one of the most beautiful things (the family) has seen,' his son Mark said.
'Don’t drink and drive': Trail of destruction ends with truck into house, impaired charges laid
St. Patrick’s Day literally started off with a bang. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chevy Silverado left a trail of destruction along Berkshire Drive, which resulted in an F150 into the side of a townhome.
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
Dead Penbrooke Meadows standoff suspect had criminal history of firearms violations
The deceased suspect in the Penbrooke Meadows armed standoff had a criminal history that included firearms violations.
Early returns show Putin has nearly 88 per cent of the vote in election where opposition was stifled
The vote, which holds little suspense, is taking place against the backdrop of the harshest crackdown on political opposition and freedom of speech in Russia since Soviet times. Only three token candidates — and no one who opposes his war in Ukraine — were allowed to run against him as he sought a fifth term.
Montreal Canadiens head coach St-Louis taking indefinite leave for family reasons
Montreal Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis is taking an indefinite leave for family reasons. Assistant coach Trevor Letowski will run the team while St. Louis is away, the Canadiens said Saturday.
Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father's home in Knowlton, Que
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
Netanyahu snaps back against growing U.S. criticism after being accused of losing his way on Gaza
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu railed Sunday against growing criticism from top ally the United States against his leadership amid the devastating war with Hamas, describing calls for a new election as "wholly inappropriate."
'Unacceptable behaviour': Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Rural communities in Sask. concerned about ability to maintain vital services
Saskatchewan rural communities are concerned about their ability to maintain vital services. The number of nurses working in rural areas has declined 21 per cent since 2018.
-
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Moose Jaw man taken to hospital following house fire
A Moose Jaw man was taken to hospital following a house fire on Saturday afternoon.
Saskatoon
-
‘We are a better community because of him’: Saskatoon mourns generous philanthropist
91-year-old Leslie Dubé died on Wednesday, leaving a legacy through community support.
-
Pothole season arrives as Saskatoon gears up for spring melt
Saskatoon received over 50 centimetres of snow in the first week of March and there is still a lot of snow piled on residential and business properties, the city said.
-
‘It was my dream’: Sask. singer takes stage on Canada’s Got Talent
An Indigenous singer from Prince Albert will make her debut on the newest season of Canada’s Got Talent on March 26th.
Edmonton
-
1 dead after stabbing in north Edmonton early Sunday morning
A 30-year-old man is dead after a stabbing early Sunday morning in north Edmonton.
-
Lehkonen scores in OT as rolling Avalanche tip Oilers 3-2
It was the kind of thrilling ending expected from a potentially deep playoff preview.
-
4 Edmontonians make final list of Alberta NDP leadership candidates
The Alberta NDP announced the final list of leadership candidates Friday night, and four of them are from Edmonton.
Calgary
-
Dead Penbrooke Meadows standoff suspect had criminal history of firearms violations
The deceased suspect in the Penbrooke Meadows armed standoff had a criminal history that included firearms violations.
-
Banff councillor charged with sexual assault can continue to serve
Banff ‘Mayor Corrie DiManno issued a statement on the town’s website Thursday regarding a councillor charged with sexual assault.
-
1 dead in Friday night, single-vehicle crash in south Edmonton
Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle collision Friday night in south Edmonton that left one man dead.
Toronto
-
Toronto's Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse destroyed in large fire
The Ward’s Island Association Clubhouse, a fixture on the Toronto Island for more than eight decades, has been destroyed after a large fire broke out Sunday morning.
-
Recall issued for braised beef rib pot pie in Ontario
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a recall for a braised beef rib pot pie due to undeclared anchovy.
-
'Unacceptable behaviour': Ontario tow truck driver caught going 100 km/h over speed limit
A tow truck driver was charged after travelling nearly 100 kilometres an hour over the speed limit on the wrong side of the road in Mississauga.
Ottawa
-
Public funeral honouring Ottawa’s 6 victims starts Sunday afternoon
A public funeral honouring the victims of the city’s largest murder in its recent history is expected to start at 1 p.m. Sunday.
-
Firefighters safely extricate child's fingers trapped in bathroom drain in Orleans
Ottawa Fire Services says a portion of a drain system had to be removed using an electric saw after a child’s fingers got trapped in a bathroom drain Saturday morning in Orleans.
-
Ottawa passengers trapped in Mexico for days after Flair Airlines cancels flights
A dream vacation to Cancun became a nightmare for 180 people after flights home were delayed for multiple days. Sources told CTV News Ottawa Sunday they have finally landed in Ottawa.
Montreal
-
Woman finds live grenade cleaning out deceased father's home in Knowlton, Que
A woman cleaning out her deceased father's home in the Quebec town of Knowlton made a bombshell discovery on Friday – she found a live grenade.
-
Boy riding electric scooter in serious condition after collision with car in Villeray
A boy riding an electric scooter is in serious condition in hospital after a collision with a vehicle Sunday afternoon in Montreal's Villeray neighbourhood.
-
Milton-Parc parents concerned about new homeless encampment near play area
A new homeless encampment has popped up in Montreal's Milton-Parc neighbourhood. While residents say they are open to cohabitation, they also say its proximity to the youngest members of the community makes them feel unsafe.
Atlantic
-
Changes underway for Saint John City Market
Vendors are optimistic of the new ideas coming to the Saint John City Market as part of the city’s strategic plans which includes 65 different initiatives.
-
Here are the top five scams, frauds for 2024
Investment and crypto frauds occupy the first place on the list of the top five scams for 2024, according to the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Patients relocated after flooding at Halifax healthcare facility
Several patients of Halifax mental health and addictions services centre are being transferred to other facilities following a flood on Friday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Abbotsford woman's husband charged with murder after fatal stabbing
The husband of a woman who was stabbed to death in Abbotsford Friday night has been charged with second-degree murder, according to authorities.
-
38 warm-weather records broken Saturday
Dozens of high temperature records were broken in B.C. Saturday, including one that was set 124 years ago.
-
Man taken to hospital after stabbing outside Surrey apartment building: RCMP
A man was taken to hospital after being stabbed during a “confrontation” at a Surrey apartment building Saturday night, police say.
Vancouver Island
-
38 warm-weather records broken Saturday
Dozens of high temperature records were broken in B.C. Saturday, including one that was set 124 years ago.
-
In B.C.'s forests, a debate over watershed science with lives and billions at stake
Scientists say the stakes in getting it right are huge, with lives and billions of dollars in the balance during climate-related extremes in a province where clear-cutting has been a dominant practice for decades, affecting large swaths of the landscape.
-
'Unplanned outage' caused 911 delays in B.C. Saturday, E-Comm says
B.C.'s largest 911 service provider says an "unplanned outage" caused delays for callers Saturday morning.
Kelowna
-
Ministry says Kelowna case 'had no impact' on latest public warning, as sex offender gets detention order
The convicted sex offender accused of reoffending after his most recent release from custody will be held in jail while the new charges work their way through the courts.
-
BC Corrections issues warning about 'high-risk' offender amid scrutiny of notification process
BC Corrections has issued a public notification about "a high-risk violent sex offender" who plans to reside in Campbell River.
-
Seriously injured man found on B.C. highway in Kamloops, RCMP say
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for information after man was found with serious injuries on the side of the highway Tuesday.
N.L.
-
Carbon tax tiff: PM Trudeau accuses Premier Furey of bowing to 'political pressure'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing of Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador Premier Andrew Furey of bowing to 'political pressure' in coming out against the looming carbon tax price increase.
-
Curling for pride: Canadian Pride Curling Championship gets underway in St. John's
With a guest appearance by a Newfoundland dog and a ceremonial first rock thrown by a Newfoundland Olympic champion, the Canadian Pride Curling Championships officially opened in St. John's on Thursday.
-
Newfoundland capelin out of 'critical zone,' but not because there are more fish
Scientists say they no longer consider the capelin off Newfoundland's east coast to be in the critical zone, but it's not because there are more fish.
Northern Ontario
-
Police observe alleged drug deal in northwestern Ont., two arrested, Percocet, hydromorphone, methamphetamine seized
Two individuals from northwestern Ontario are facing several charges related to drug trafficking after some “keen observations” by police.
-
Opinion
Opinion The Princess of Wales controversy has only gotten worse
Social media is in knots over Kate's absence from the public eye, and it's only getting worse.
-
Timmins area under winter weather travel advisory
Snow will be falling in Timmins area on Sunday – with up to 10 cm expected throughout the day.
Barrie
-
Girl, 16, missing in Owen Sound, police search continues
Owen Sound Police are seeking the public's help to find a missing 16-year-old girl.
-
Driver charged with Stunt driving after going double the speed limit
A Caledon man has been charged with stunt driving after going more than double the posted speed limit.
-
Where to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in Barrie
Sunday is St. Patrick's Day, meaning many of Barrie's bars and pubs will host events that span from early afternoon until late at night.
Kitchener
-
St. Patrick’s Day in Waterloo: Live updates
Thousands of students are expected to gather in Waterloo’s University District Sunday for a massive unsanctioned street party in celebration of St. Patrick’s Day. Follow along here for live updates.
-
Elderly man hit by vehicle in Kitchener
Waterloo regional police say officers are on scene near Victoria Park where a vehicle hit a pedestrian.
-
Person airlifted after Perth County crash
Three people have been rushed to hospital after a crash near Millbank, Ont., around 30 minutes northwest of Waterloo.
London
-
'Don’t drink and drive': Trail of destruction ends with truck into house, impaired charges laid
St. Patrick’s Day literally started off with a bang. At approximately 2:30 a.m. Sunday, a Chevy Silverado left a trail of destruction along Berkshire Drive, which resulted in an F150 into the side of a townhome.
-
London’s Vision Impaired Curling team preparing for national tournament
With a little help, Tim Prohaszka throws a rock at Highland Curling Club in London, Ont. The blind curler is part of the London Vision Impaired Curling team headed to Edmonton, Alta. for the upcoming national tournament.
-
Man dies in motorcycle crash overnight in northwest London, Ont.
One man is dead and a female passenger was transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after an overnight motorcycle crash in London’s northwest end.