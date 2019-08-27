One person in unstable condition following pedestrian-vehicle collision
Police are on scene of a crash at Jarvis and McPhillips. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
Published Tuesday, August 27, 2019 3:12PM CST
One person has been taken to hospital in unstable condition following a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle at Jarvis Avenue and McPhillips Street on Tuesday.
Winnipeg police were called to the crash around 2:35 p.m.
Westbound Jarvis at Sinclair Street and northbound McPhillips at Logan Avenue are closed.
Police are on scene.