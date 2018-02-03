Featured
One person remains in hospital following serious crash on Portage Avenue
CTV Winnipeg
Published Saturday, February 3, 2018 11:58AM CST
Last Updated Monday, February 5, 2018 11:46AM CST
Winnipeg police are continuing to investigate a serious three vehicle collision that occurred Friday evening on Portage Avenue.
WPS said an early investigation shows the drive of the vehicle travelling east on Portage Avenue lost control of the vehicle before it crossed the median and collided with two westbound vehicles.
Police said a passenger from one of the westbound vehicles was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.
WPS is reminding drivers to be mindful and drive to road conditions.
The intersection of Portage Avenue Remained closed for several hours before it was reopened shortly after 3 a.m., Saturday.
The investigation is ongoing anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6271.
We're investigating a serious motor vehicle collision requiring closure of Portage Avenue both East & Westbound at Overdale, please avoid that intersection; it will be closed for several hours. Thanks for your attention, drive safe; Staff Sergeant Bob Chrismas, WPS Duty Office— Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) February 3, 2018