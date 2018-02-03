

CTV Winnipeg





Winnipeg police are continuing to investigate a serious three vehicle collision that occurred Friday evening on Portage Avenue.

WPS said an early investigation shows the drive of the vehicle travelling east on Portage Avenue lost control of the vehicle before it crossed the median and collided with two westbound vehicles.

Police said a passenger from one of the westbound vehicles was taken to hospital in critical condition but has since been upgraded to stable condition.

WPS is reminding drivers to be mindful and drive to road conditions.

The intersection of Portage Avenue Remained closed for several hours before it was reopened shortly after 3 a.m., Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 204-986-6271.