One person was taken to hospital after a fire in a three storey apartment complex in the Glendale neighbourhood Saturday.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service says crews responded to reports of a fire in the 500 block of Gagnon Street around 12:50 p.m.

Once on scene, crews found a fire in a third floor suite and were able to get it under control quickly.

One person was treated by paramedics on scene and then taken to hospital. No other injuries were reported.

Damage was contained to the suite where the fire happened and most occupants were able to return to their suites.

The WFPS says the fire is under investigation, but preliminary observations suggest it started in the kitchen.