WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after a house fire in the 100 block of Phil Chris Way Saturday night.

According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, crews were called to the fire around 7:29 p.m.

Once on scene, firefighters encountered smoke coming from the home. Crews launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 7:50 p.m.

All of the residents were able to self-evacuated before first responders arrived. Paramedics transported one patient to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available.