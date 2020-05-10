One person taken to hospital after fire in St Vital
Published Sunday, May 10, 2020 9:56AM CST
A file photo of a WFPS fire truck.
WINNIPEG --
One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after a house fire in the 100 block of Phil Chris Way Saturday night.
According to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, crews were called to the fire around 7:29 p.m.
Once on scene, firefighters encountered smoke coming from the home. Crews launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 7:50 p.m.
All of the residents were able to self-evacuated before first responders arrived. Paramedics transported one patient to hospital in stable condition.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no damage estimates are available.