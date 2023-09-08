One person taken to hospital after gas line explosion in Brandon

One person was taken to the hospital on Thursday after a natural gas line explosion in Brandon.

According to a public notice, the explosion took place at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Civic Services Complex. Brandon police and fire crews attended the scene, with one employee of the Civic Services Complex being taken to the hospital.

The Civic Services Complex is closed while an investigation takes place to ensure it’s safe.

The City of Brandon noted there will be some disruption to services, but all Brandon Transit routes will operate as regularly scheduled.