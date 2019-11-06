WINNIPEG – One person has been taken to hospital in unstable condition after unattended cooking started a fire in a stove, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said.

On Wednesday morning around 9:45 a.m., WFPS was called to an automatic alarm at an eight-storey apartment building in the 100 block of Hendon Avenue. Crews on scene found a small fire in a stove on the fifth floor. WFPS said it was extinguished very quickly, and the fire was contained in the suite.

The entire apartment did not require evacuation. WFPS said there are no damage estimates available at this time.

WFPS believes the fire was accidental, and was started by cooking left unattended.

Here are some tips to keep Winnipegger’s safe: