One person taken to hospital after unattended cooking caused fire: WFPS
Published Wednesday, November 6, 2019 4:14PM CST
WINNIPEG – One person has been taken to hospital in unstable condition after unattended cooking started a fire in a stove, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said.
On Wednesday morning around 9:45 a.m., WFPS was called to an automatic alarm at an eight-storey apartment building in the 100 block of Hendon Avenue. Crews on scene found a small fire in a stove on the fifth floor. WFPS said it was extinguished very quickly, and the fire was contained in the suite.
The entire apartment did not require evacuation. WFPS said there are no damage estimates available at this time.
WFPS believes the fire was accidental, and was started by cooking left unattended.
Here are some tips to keep Winnipegger’s safe:
- Always stay in the kitchen while cooking. Stove burners should always be turned off when leaving the kitchen, even for a short time.
- Anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — should always be kept away from the stovetop.
- Oil should be always be heated slowly. If cooking oil catches fire and the fire is small and manageable, use a kitchen fire extinguisher or cover the pot with a metal lid. Never use water to put out an oil fire. (Source: WFPS)