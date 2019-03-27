

One person was taken to hospital following a collision between a van and bus in the 300 block of the Pembina Highway.

According to a City of Winnipeg spokesperson, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to reports of a crash between a Winnipeg Transit bus and a van around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition, and no one else was hurt.

Traffic is moving slowly on Pembina Highway near Fleet Avenue, as police and transit have blocked off the northbound curb lane.

- With files from CTV’s Alex Brown.