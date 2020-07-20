WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police said one person was taken to hospital on Sunday following a fight in Transcona.

Police said they were called to the 400 block of Victoria Avenue East just after 2:40 a.m. for a report of a fight between a group of people.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found two men who were hurt – one was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable. The other did not need to go to the hospital.

Police don’t know if the people involved in the fight knew each other.

Police continue to investigate.