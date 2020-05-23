WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital after a fire in Downtown Winnipeg Saturday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to a fire in a hotel in the 100 block of Garry Street around 1 p.m. The city said crews encountered smoke coming from the building when they arrived on scene.

People inside the building extinguished the fire and safely evacuated before crews arrived.

The city said one person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.