WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a four-storey apartment building Thursday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the first block of El Tassi Drive around 9 p.m.

When crews arrived, they launched an offensive attacked and brought the fire under control.

The WFPS said the sprinkler system limited the fire from spreading until crews arrived.

Officials said everyone in the building was able to get out, but one person was looked at by paramedics on scene and was eventually taken to hospital in unstable condition.

The fire was contained to one suite, but two other suffered water damage. There is no damage estimate available.

Officials said the fire is considered accidental and started due to unattended cooking.

The WFPS is reminding people to always stay in the kitchen while cooking and burners should always be turned off when leaving the kitchen.

People are also reminded to keep things that can catch fire away from the stovetop and that oil should be heated slowly. If cooking oil catches fire, never use water to extinguish the fire. People can either cover the fire with a metal lid if the fire is small and manageable or use a kitchen fire extinguisher.