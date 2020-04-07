One person taken to hospital following stabbing in St. Boniface
Published Tuesday, April 7, 2020 5:24AM CST
A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital Monday night following a stabbing in St. Boniface, according to Winnipeg police.
The incident took place in the 100 block of Thomas Berry Street. The male victim is now in stable condition.
Officers said a number of people were brought into custody for questioning.
Police continue to investigate.
This is a developing story, more details to come.