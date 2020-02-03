One person taken to hospital following West End apartment shooting
Published Monday, February 3, 2020 7:43AM CST
A file image of the Winnipeg Police Service taken on Dec. 24, 2019. (Source: CTV News Winnipeg)
WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital Sunday following a shooting at an apartment in the city’s West End.
Winnipeg police said they responded to a report of shots fired around 6 a.m. The incident took place in the 700 block of Ellice Avenue.
One adult was taken to hospital in unstable condition, but has since been upgraded to stable.
This is a developing story, more details to come.