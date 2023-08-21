One person trapped during North End house fire
Winnipeg firefighters rescued a person who was trapped inside a North End house that went up in flames on Sunday evening.
The fire began around 5 p.m. at a two-storey house in the 200 block of Andrews Street.
When crews with the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the house, as well as a person who trapped on the upper floor. All the other residents got out before crews arrived.
Firefighters managed to rescue the trapped person from the second storey window. No one was physically hurt.
Crews attacked the fire from inside the home, and had it under control by 5:25 p.m.
There is no damage estimate for this fire and the cause is under investigation.
FIRE IN CENTENNIAL NEIGHBOURHOOD
A short time later, the WFPS responded to a second Sunday evening fire.
Around 6:15 p.m., crews went to a vacant, two-storey house in the 400 block of Elgin Avenue for reports of a fire. This is the fourth fire this year at this home. The three others were in January, May and June.
When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the house.
Initially, crews tried to extinguish the flames from inside the home, but were forced into an exterior attack due to deteriorating conditions. Once conditions improved, they were able to go back inside and fully extinguish the fire, which was under control by 7:26 p.m.
Firefighters searched the house and did not find any occupants. No one was hurt.
As of Sunday night, there are no damage estimates and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
