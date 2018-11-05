

CTV Winnipeg





Officials said one person was treated for smoke inhalation after escaping a fire on Dawson Road Monday that sent a thick, black plume of smoke into the sky over Winnipeg.

The fire at Friendly Family Farms, an oil seed processing company, broke out just after 1 p.m., eventually shutting down streets in the area.

Three employees were there at the time and called for help.

“They all evacuated safely. One of them sustained some smoke inhalation,” said Ihor Holowzynsky, assistant chief of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service, adding that the person was treated on scene by paramedics.

Flames could be seen ripping through the building as unknown materials burned inside.

"We're in strictly a defensive mode. Crews are exterior fire attack mode only,” said Holowzynsky. “The building has sustained significant damage, and there's roof collapse and structural collapse."

Fire crews have been called before to minor fires at the farm in May 2017 and September 2018. Officials said recommendations were made and followed after the first blaze for more fire extinguishers to be placed at the facility, but no recommendations were made after the incident in September.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

With files from CTV’s Jon Hendricks