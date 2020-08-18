WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Notre Dame Avenue Tuesday morning.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash at Notre Dame Avenue and Flint Street. Two vehicles can be seen damaged at the scene, with the front bumper of one vehicle lying on the ground nearby.

One person was taken to hospital by paramedics in stable condition.

Traffic was reduced to one lane on westbound Notre Dame Avenue Tuesday morning, but the road has since reopened.

- With files from CTV’s Kenneth Gabel.