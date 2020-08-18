Advertisement
One taken to hospital following collision on Notre Dame Avenue
Published Tuesday, August 18, 2020 8:46AM CST Last Updated Tuesday, August 18, 2020 11:23AM CST
A two-vehicle collision sent one person to hospital on Notre Dame Avenue Tuesday morning. (CTV News photo Kenneth Gabel)
WINNIPEG -- One person was taken to hospital following a two-vehicle collision on Notre Dame Avenue Tuesday morning.
Firefighters and paramedics responded to the crash at Notre Dame Avenue and Flint Street. Two vehicles can be seen damaged at the scene, with the front bumper of one vehicle lying on the ground nearby.
One person was taken to hospital by paramedics in stable condition.
Traffic was reduced to one lane on westbound Notre Dame Avenue Tuesday morning, but the road has since reopened.
- With files from CTV’s Kenneth Gabel.