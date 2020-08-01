WINNIPEG -- One teen is dead and two other injured after an off-road vehicle rollover Saturday night.

Winnipeg police responded to the incident shortly before 7 p.m. at the floodway near St. Mary’s Road and Courchaine Road. Police said three youths were found suffering from serious injuries when officers arrived on scene.

All three were taken to hospital in serious condition. Police remained on scene late Saturday evening to investigate.

Police said more information on this incident is expected to be released at a later time.

-With files from CTV's Mason DePatie