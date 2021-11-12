One unvaccinated patient likely caused a COVID-19 outbreak in a Winnipeg hospital unit: Shared Health

WINNIPEG -

A recent COVID-19 outbreak at the Health Sciences Centre was likely caused by one unvaccinated patient, Shared Health said on Friday.

A spokesperson for the organization said the outbreak in unit GD2, “underscores the adverse impact that one person who chooses to be unvaccinated can have on the health-care system.”

“The outbreak is believed to have originated with one unvaccinated patient and was discovered as a result of routine pre-op COVID testing,” the spokesperson said.

“Since that first case, 13 other patients and eight staff – all fully vaccinated – have suffered breakthrough COVID infections.”

Shared Health said two patients were admitted to ICU, with one person dying. The other patient has recovered enough to be returned to a medical unit. Many of the people on the unit who tested positive remain symptomatic and unwell since acquiring COVID-19.

Shared Health adds the positive test and outbreak has created a chain reaction. Of the eight staff members who tested positive, four are still self-isolating, while the others have returned to work. Sixty staff members have been tested for COVID-19.

The spokesperson added seven surgeries have been postponed due to a shortage of beds or staff, and a surgical unit remains down 10 beds.

The spokesperson added another outbreak was declared in unit GD4, noting a patient was transferred to the unit before the outbreak was discovered.

“The transferred patient did not test positive, but a close contact did,” they said. “In total, three patients and one staff member have tested positive for COVID as a result of this outbreak. All four cases were fully vaccinated. One patient associated with this outbreak is currently in ICU.”

Shared Health said all Manitobans who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 should do so as quickly as possible, and all Manitobans 18 and older, including health-care workers, are encouraged to get a COVID-19 booster.