A main artery for Winnipeg cyclists and pedestrians could get an upgrade.

The city of Winnipeg is looking for public input on several preliminary designs on the route from Wolseley to Downtown this week.

The city has come up with two separate options for the western section of the route from Raglan to Furby. The eastern section of the route, from Furby to Osborne, has three design options.

The Wolseley to Downtown Corridor Project aims to identify options to improve travel choices, accessibility and connectivity.

“The Wolseley to Downtown Walk Bike Project was identified as an important part of the network in the Pedestrian and Cycling Strategies (PCS) and when completed will provide connections to the Omand's Creek pathway, the protected bicycle lane on Assiniboine Avenue and Sherbrook Street, the bike lane on Maryland Street, and the planned neighbourhood greenway on Ruby Street,” it said on the city’s website.

The study area runs east-west through Wolseley Avenue/Westminster Avenue, Balmoral Street, and Granite Way.

As part of the project the site also said since November 2018 Wolseley School, Mulvey School, and Laura School would collect data on how their students travel to and from school.

Data and feedback from the schools will be included into the project and will be considered when developing the design, the background description on the project said.

It's anticipated that the preliminary design will be presented to Council for its consideration of the project and budget in summer 2019.

ENAGEMENT EVENTS THIS WEEK

The city is holding several engagement sessions this week throughout the neighbourhood.

On Tuesday, there is a workshop at St. Margaret's Anglican Church in the basement hall, 160 Ethelbert St., from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

People can view design options, speak with members of the project team, and provide feedback. A presentation followed by small group discussion is planned.

On Wednesday, there are drop in sessions at Tall Grass Prairie, 859 Westminster Ave., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Balmoral Hall School, 630 Westminster Ave. from 3:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m. and Mulvey School Field, 750 Wolseley Ave. from 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

