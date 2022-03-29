One woman dead after crash involving pedestrian south of Berens River: RCMP

One woman has died after a crash involving a pedestrian early Monday morning.

Berens River RCMP were called to All Weather Road south of Berens River, Man. around 3:15 a.m. on Mar. 28.

RCMP said a driver was going south on the road when a pedestrian, who was on the road, was hit.

The pedestrian, a 35-year-old woman from Bloodvein First Nation, was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver, a 51-year-old woman from Selkirk, was not physically injured.

RCMP continues to investigate the crash along with a forensic collision reconstructionist.