One woman dead in head-on crash on Highway 8, icy roads believed to be factor: RCMP

A crash in the RM of St. Andrews left one woman dead and three other people including an 11-year-old boy in hospital.

Selkirk RCMP said on Dec. 3 around 6:30 p.m. it got a call about a three-vehicle crash on Highway 8 just south of Meadowdale Road.

"Icy roads are believed to be a factor in the collision," Mounties said in a news release.

RCMP said a pick-up truck crossed the centre line and crashed head-on with an SUV, which was then rear-ended by a third vehicle.

A 36-year-old woman who had been driving the SUV, and an 11-year-old boy, both from the RM of West St. Paul, were taken to hospital. RCMP said the woman died of her injuries the following day.

A 58-year-old man who had been driving the pick-up truck, along with a 57-year-old woman, both from Winnipeg were taken to hospital.

A 70-year-old man from Winnipeg who was driving the third vehicle was not physically injured.

RCMP continue to investigate the crash.