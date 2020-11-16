WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg police are renewing their calls for help to find a Winnipeg man who has been missing for a year.

Shane Kowerko, 35, was last seen in the West Kildonan area of Winnipeg on Nov. 13, 2019. At the time, he was wearing blue jeans, a cream coloured hooded pullover, black shoes, and a blue and white toque.

Police describe Kowerko as six-feet tall with a Jiminy Cricket tattoo on the right side of his neck. They said his hairstyle may have changed.

Police said there is an active investigation ongoing into Kowerko’s disappearance. They are asking anyone with information to contact the Winnipeg police missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.