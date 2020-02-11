WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Police Service is searching for a suspect, who allegedly robbed a woman at knife-point, after luring her to Transcona parking lot by answering an online ad.

Police said a 21-year-old woman was trying to sell earphones. She drove to Regent Avenue West to meet up with the supposed buyer Saturday around 9 p.m.

Police said she didn’t go alone as she was accompanied by a 30-year-old man.

When the 21-year-old got out of her car, the suspect allegedly grabbed her earphones, causing her to fall. Police said the 30-year-old man intervened and was punched by the suspect.

When the woman tried to pick up the earphones, which had fallen, the suspect pulled out a knife, grabbed the earphones and ran off.

The suspect is a man, approximately 20-years-old and six feet tall. Police said he has a thin build and was wearing sweatpants, a hoodie sweater, baseball cap, runners and a backpack.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204.986.6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204.786.8477.