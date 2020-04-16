Online therapy program to support Manitobans during pandemic now running
CTV News Winnipeg Published Thursday, April 16, 2020 8:58AM CST Last Updated Thursday, April 16, 2020 10:21AM CST
WINNIPEG -- An online cognitive behavioural therapy program to help support Manitobans and address anxiety during the COVID-19 pandemic is now live.
The premier made the announcement during a news conference on Thursday.
The province has invested $4.5 million in the therapy program.
This is a developing story, more details to come.
