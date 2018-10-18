

Jadon Gaidola, CTV Winnipeg





There are no shortage of options in the digital age, even when it comes to place a vote.

In 2014, several municipalities in the province of Ontario have implemented the option to vote online or over the telephone. The new method of casting a ballot has caught the attention of some Winnipeggers and they seem receptive to the idea.

“I feel like people will not be willing to go to these places or go through lineups,” said Sonny Primolo. “I feel like if it’s something that simple, it’ll be effective.”

The city’s senior elections official, Marc Lemoine says over 33,000 voters have come out so far to place their vote in advance, a 35 per cent jump from the 2014 Elections. He attributes the spike to the city deploying around 400 different locations for advanced polling and understands the convenience it brings. He says an online platform in the near future is a possibility as well.

“It certainly gives people that option,” he says. “For those people who don’t want to go out and stand in lines. We understand we’ve been successful in the advance polls this year. If you’ve been to the mall, you’ve seen the long lines… So it is an alternative for people who can’t get out.”

Some citizens have expressed some concerns about online hacking and the lack of security when protecting someone’s personal and voter information. Lemoine states that the city will not jump in “with both feet” when exploring the possibility of an online platform.

“It’s a technology that you want to make sure that it works well and is looked at a lot,” he says.

Lemoine added that Manitoba has legislated the use of paper ballots. A decision to use an online voting system would have to be voted by city council and then approved by the province.

Advance polls conclude on Friday, Oct. 19.