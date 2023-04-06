Ontario Crowns brought in to handle Headingley guard case

Headingley Correctional Centre is pictured on January 4, 2022. (CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett) Headingley Correctional Centre is pictured on January 4, 2022. (CTV News Photo Jamie Dowsett)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island