Ontario man killed in Winnipeg shooting; teenager arrested

The Winnipeg Police Service has arrested a teenage male after an Ontario man was killed during a shooting in the city on Sunday.

Police began to investigate on Sunday night when they were called to a shooting in the 500 block of Bannatyne Avenue.

When officers got to the scene, they found an injured male youth, as well as a man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Homicide Unit continued to investigate and have identified the victim as Pharrell Asare, a 20-year-old man from Brampton, Ont.

Police have charged a 15-year-old male with manslaughter; causing death by criminal negligence; discharging a restricted firearm or prohibited firearm with intent; and possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm with ammunition.

Officers ask anyone with information or video footage that can help investigators to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.